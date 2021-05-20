Watch
NewsPhoto Galleries

Actions

Viewer Photos: The month of April

items.[0].videoTitle
Photos of beautiful Colorado captured and shared by KOAA viewers during the month of April.
Viewer Photos: April
Posted at 7:01 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 10:01:34-04

COLORADO — During the month of April, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of incredible photos that showcase Colorado from a number of amazing angles.

For this video in particular, be on the lookout for plenty of great shots showcasing the evening sky as well as the Garden of the Gods.

The video gallery attached above display the work of several dedicated photographers and also those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

Share your images and videos with us via the following methods:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community