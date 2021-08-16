Viewer Photos: The first half of August

COLORADO — During the first half of August, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of amazing photos that showcase Colorado from dozens of stunning angles.

For this video in particular, be on the lookout for plenty of great shots displaying mountain vistas, hawks, and sunflowers.

The video gallery attached above displays the work of several dedicated photographers and also those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

Share your images and videos with us via the following methods:

