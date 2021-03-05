Viewer Photos: Second half of February

COLORADO — During the second half of February, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of incredibly stunning photos that showcase Colorado from all sorts of angles.

For this video in particular, be on the lookout for a number of fascinating shots of bighorn sheep and dazzling snow covered landscapes.

The video gallery attached above display the work of several dedicated photographers and also those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

