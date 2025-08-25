Phase One of Tejon Street revitalization project complete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The stretch of Tejon Street from Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue has reopened after months of renovation.

The project broke ground in March and the initial phase was expected to be completed by late June. Despite a delay of a couple months, the project has received positive reviews.

“It’s beautiful,” says Cooper Davidson, General Manager of Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub.

The project aims to improve traffic for vehicles and pedestrians. Crews expanded sidewalks on either side of the street by 10 feet and added a 6-foot ‘amenity zone’ for streetlights, benches, and trees.

Tejon Street itself has narrowed significantly. By removing the center lane often used by commercial delivery trucks, the street still supports north and south bound traffic in a safer manner.

Commercial delivery trucks may now use alleyways or specially designated ‘loading zones’.

Funding for the project comes from a $1.6 million Revitalizing Main Streets Grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the City’s Parking Enterprise.

Phase Two of the project begins as Labor Day Weekend concludes. The second phase will feature the same improvements along Tejon Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street.

Crews are hopeful to finish by December 2025.

