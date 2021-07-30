Olympic Handball Day 7: Brazil's men hold off hard-charging Argentina

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's handball action in Tokyo.

Brazil 25, Argentina 23

Joao Silva found the back of the net six times on six shots in the first half Friday to lead Brazil's men's handball team to its first victory in Group A action at the Tokyo Olympics in a thriller over winless Argentina.

Brazil rode Silva's hot hand to a 14-7 halftime lead at Yoyogi National Stadium, and while Argentina rallied after the break to make the final score respectable, Brazil managed to hold off the challenge while improving to 1-3 in group play.

Argentina fell to 0-4, effectively killing its slim hopes of advancing.

