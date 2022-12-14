Trombone Christmas takes the stage (by horn)

COLORADO SPRINGS — At the end of each year, the Bare Bones Trombone choir invites trombonists to join the chorus and contribute, via melodic brass tunes, to the holiday spirit of the Pikes Peak region.

The event has taken the name Trombone Christmas, a national happening taking place in 15 different cities including Colorado Springs; it's a happening that the Bare Bones choir has been participating in for nearly a decade.

Despite the name indicating that perhaps the festive outpouring of horn-based tones only takes place once a year on the 25th of December, locally it's hardly ever a singular event.

This year, Bare Bones set up two separate times to serenade Colorado Springs with trombone adaptations of classics, and extended (like always) an open invitation to any and all trombonists, high school age and up, to join in on the fun.

The idea is to encourage others to spend more time with their trombones (the instrument this group claims, mirthfully, to be truly the best of all instruments) whether that be playing in a group, practicing more regularly, or even picking one up for the first time.

"The goal of the trombone choir in general," commented organizer Christina VanCamp, "is to foster a lifelong love of the trombone."

At the end of the day, the event (and truly the band also) is about sharing music and sharing smiles.

"You just get to have fun and play Christmas tunes," said one trombone player joining the group for the first time, "who doesn't like Christmas tunes?"

If you would like to learn more about Trombone Christmas, or figure out how you can get involved with the Bare Bones Trombone Choir, you can visit their FACEBOOK PAGE.