Trombone Christmas: Pairing mellow brass and holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For about a decade, the Christmas season has been ushered in by the Bare Bones Trombone Choir serenading the Pikes Peak region with mellow, brass renditions of festive tunes while inviting anyone/everyone to join in the fun and participate alongside them.

The event, going by the name of Trombone Christmas, is a national happening taking place in 17 different cities across the country, including Colorado Springs (the local performance took place on December 17 at Sunrise United Methodist Church, where it also was performed in 2022).

One of the facets of this fun, annual event is the open invitation to join in on the fun that's always extended to any/all trombonists, high school age and up.

"If you haven't played the trombone in 50 years," commented event organizer Christina Van Camp, "bring it on and we hope you do a rehearsal with us, but we'll take you."

The idea is to inspire others to take up an instrument (members of the choir are cheerfully adamant that the trombone is the best instrument ever), and maybe make their own music or perhaps join the choir in years and events to come.

"We have a great time," commented Van Camp, "and we welcome them all, music is something that you can do all your life, no matter your age."

If you would like to learn more about Trombone Christmas, or figure out how you can get involved with the Bare Bones Trombone Choir, you can visit their Facebook Page.

