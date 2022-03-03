Treecraft: Towering tree houses made to astound

FORT COLLINS — One Coloradan is making it his life's goal to craft wild and whimsical tree houses that turn heads and prove once and for all that tree houses are as much for adults as they are for kids.

Aaron Smith, the owner and operator of Treecraft Design-Build based out of Fort Collins, started down the road of creating incredible pieces of architecture nestled up in the boughs of Colorado's trees back in 2014.

"Yeah, the first tree house we built was in 2014 and it was like a side project," Aaron commented.

It was a side project that was just supposed to be a one-time deal, but after the first job was done, more requests came rolling in.

"I think that I would never be able to live with myself if I didn't try to make tree house building a full-time thing."

Since that point, Aaron and his ever-expanding team have built about 40-50 tree houses all over the state and some outside it as well.

It's a passion where Aaron really gets to wild with design, building everything from livable scale houses in the trees, to magic and whimsical forts and castles for families.

"There's so much freedom in tree house design," Aaron said, "clients are pretty much, 'yeah, make some awesome that's just inspiring and fun and we like to look at,' and the kids will find all kinds of ways to play on it."

You might be wondering, with all this tree-centric work, if Aaron grew up with a tree house; the answer there is a resounding yes.

Aaron reports having many fond memories of his own tree-bound fort and now, all these years later, he's building a tree house for his own kids; however, he wants to stress that these structures aren't just for kids.

"I always ask them, so is this a kid's tree house or is this an adults tree house or is it both, and it's always like, 'well it's kind of both.'"

Some folks just want awesome structures in their backyard and Aaron is always happy to make that a reality.

"Tree houses can be for adults to, you know we built a lot that are just that; I think there's something inspiring about just getting elevated and just getting close to a tree," finished Aaron.

If you would like to see photos of some of the incredible work that Treecraft Design Build has completed, you can head on over to their WEBSITE.