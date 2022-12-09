COLORADO SPRINGS — The food offering landscape has shifted in Black Forest, with a caramel-centric pop-up boutique landing (for a couple of months) right next to an already established honey and tea cottage; the result has been a new, sweetest corner for our town out in the pines.

For the final two months of 2022, Cotton Blossom Caramel has settled down directly next to Honey, Tea & Me out in Black Forest, the result has been the creation of a truly sweet retail experience that is brimming with holiday cheer.

Cotton Blossom got its start during 2020, operating out of a home kitchen before Liz Deen, owner and confectioner extraordinaire, quickly outgrew her own space and moved to a commercial kitchen. Now, she's testing the waters of brick-and-mortar retail.

Shawndel Sievert, owner of Honey, Tea & Me has been operating out of two cottages in Black Forest for some time and decided, this holiday season, to share her space with Liz; the result has been, as previously mentioned, quite sweet.

"I absolutely think this is the sweetest corner in Black Forest, yes," commented Liz.

"What we do is so different from each other, but we blend nicely together," stated Shawndel.

This gesture of support from one local, small business to another (another sweet part of the story) is something Shawndel wishes she'd had access to when she was starting off, but it's also an action that she's happy to be able to take now to assist another Black Forest entrepreneur.

"I just have all the faith in the world in her," added Shawndel.

This version of Cotton Blossom's pop-up boutique will only last until December 23rd, but Liz is already planning to make her permanent retail home out in the Black Forest area.

"I just absolutely love having the opportunity to share what I love with y'all," commented Liz, "to be a part of your holidays and traditions, your Thanksgiving dinner table or your Christmas dinner table, it's just extremely special and I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do it."

You can find more information on both shops in the links below:

