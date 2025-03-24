The return of skiing at Cuchara Mountain Park

CUCHARA — After two decades, skiing opportunities have returned to Huerfano County with Cuchara Mountain Park offering $40 day passes where a snowcat will tow you and "20 of your best friends" to the top of the park's slopes.

The return of winter activities to the now revived, Huerfano County-owned park is the result of intense fundraising by the non-profit Cuchara Foundation, concerted efforts and donations of the community, and the ongoing work of the non-profit Panadero Ski Corporation which operates the park through an agreement with the county.

Previously known as the Panadero Resort, the park initially operated through the '80s and '90s before shuttering in July of 2000; at its most popular, the operation covered more than 200 acres, included a little over 1,500 feet in elevation gain, and utilized multiple chairlifts and surface lifts.

According to the website of the Cuchara Foundation, following the park's closure, the ski area was divided up. One of the parcels that included, "the 48-acre plot that formed the base of the ski area," was purchased by Jerry and JoVonne Fitzgerald.

The owners, Jerry and JoVonne Fitzgerald, originally placed the land for sale, much to the locals' concern. However, in 2016 conversations began between the Fitzgeralds, representatives of the Cuchara Foundation, and Huerfano County about the possibility of turning this parcel into a county park. Cuchara Foundation

According to the Cuchara Mountain Park master plan, in 2017, following these conversations, "...the Cuchara Foundation raised and donated $150,000 for Huerfano County to purchase 47 privately-held acres at the base for use by all Huerfano residents as a county-owned park."

Following the purchase there has been a continued and dedicated stream of volunteer, fundraising, and donation efforts to further the revitalization of the park; which now offers year-round activities.

In 2019, according to the Cuchara Mountain Park webpage, the Panadero Ski Corporation (another non-profit organization) was formed, "to focus on fixing Lift 4, one of the original two Panadero Ski Area chairlifts that is within Cuchara Mountain Park."

In 2022, following an agreement with Huerfano County, Panadero Ski Corporation began operating the park; the winter season of 2022-2023 was the first time in more than two decades that the park offered down-hill, snow activities.

The following two seasons (23/24 and 24/25) saw the non-profit operating the ski area on Saturdays and Sundays through the winter months.

During all of this, grants were applied for and awarded to both Huerfano County as well as Panadero Ski Corp. to further the revitalization of the park, build new structures, return Lift 4 to operational status, and provide increased accessibility to outdoor opportunities to families and kids.

Major grant amounts and recipients are listed below:



Huerfano County received a grant of $219,000+ from Great Outdoors Colorado

Panadero Ski Corp. received a grant of $250,000 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT)

Panadero Ski Corp. received another grant of $100,000 through the Outdoor Equity Grant Board and Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Huerfano County received a grant of $195,000 through the Department of Local Affairs for "Cuchara Mountain Park Lift Rehab & Improvements"

As a work around to the fact that the Mountain Park's chairlift is currently not in operation, Panadero is (and has been) getting visitors to the top of their ski area with a trailer which has been outfitted with bus seats and is then towed behind a snowcat; you can purchase a day pass at the slope for $40.

This low cost of entry is directly in line with the mission statement of the non-profit, "[To] act as stewards for Cuchara Mountain Park, offering year-round, affordable, and fun recreational and educational opportunities for everyone."

According to Ken Clayton, a board member with the non-profit, the hope is to have the chairlift operational for the 2025-2026 ski season following an upgrade of the electrical system.

"We are now, in 2025, this close to starting the work to finish the lift so that we can call the [Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board] and get them down to run us through the certification process."

Beyond chairlift developments, Clayton also reports that the nonprofit is planning several new, exciting ventures for Cuchara Mountain Park; included among them are the following:



Apply for over-snow access (in time for the 2025-2026 winter season) to portions of the upper mountain that are operated by the United States Forest Service

Have a tubing hill in place for the 2025-2026 winter season

Provide dirt-bike rental opportunities for the 2025 summer season

Host stargazing opportunities and reports being in the process of becoming 'Dark Sky' certified

Pursue operating hours for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Additionally, Panadero Ski Corporation has hosted free-ski events for youth in the area and has plans in place to expand on those efforts.

"One of the grants that we received does include funding for two big ski camps next season," commented Clayton, "there's two camps during Spring Break of next year that [will get] kids who have never skied up the mountain for free.

Clayton went on to say that the grant also included funding for two weeks of bike camps for this coming summer season.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding operations at Cuchara Mountain Park that is currently in effect between Huerfano County and the Panadero Ski Corporation lasts through May 31, 2025.

When speaking with Huerfano County Administrator Carl Young, he informed KOAA that by the end of the MOU the county expects to enter into a long term operations agreement with Panadero Ski Corp.

For more on Cuchara Mountain Park, visit their Facebook page.

