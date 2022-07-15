COLORADO SPRINGS — We're catching up with the Pikes Peak Rangerettes, a high-speed drill team based in Colorado Springs that performs on horseback and works to promote sportsmanship, horsemanship, and good citizenship among young women.

The team is responsible for performing the opening act at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo each and every day.

According to the group's online presence, "The Rangerettes were started in 1957 by the Pikes Peak Range Riders as a way to promote sportsmanship, citizenship and horsemanship in young women, and to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The first members of the Rangerettes were the daughters and granddaughters of the Range Riders, but the group has changed over the years to allow any young woman, ages 12 to 20 and with a passion for teamwork and horsemanship, a chance to join.

The Rangerettes group currently consists of 18 members and can have a maximum of 20 riders on the drill team.

According to the Rangerettes, the team builds amazing friendships and helps set them on paths that will further their future goals.

Finally, according to Grant Durham, the drillmaster for the Rangerettes, anything that helps to preserve the western way of life and give young folks a better chance in the world is nothing short of a really good concept.

"When you hear the stories of these young women and how this team has developed them," commented Durham, "we just really wanted to make sure this team stays alive."

You can find out more about the Rangerettes on their Facebook page.