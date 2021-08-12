The Meter of Manitou: community joins rhythm in Thursday drum circles

COLORADO SPRINGS — For about two decades, those searching for rhythm, alongside the joy of community and collaborative creation, have found a home in Manitou Springs.

Every Thursday evening during the warmer months, come rain or shine, you can find Manitou Memorial Park packed with lovers of drums, dancing, and simply hanging out.

According to organizers, the Manitou Drum Circle acts as an avenue to allow people to let go of any and all stress from the week, get ready for the weekend and play out their feelings through the beat of a drum.

"There [are] no rules, just be in the moment, that's what it's all about here in Manitou, be in the moment and enjoy the art," commented Dale Childre, one of the organizers for the weekly event.

Those who have been a part of the circle for five or more years report seeing not only an increase in the number of visitors and regulars but also the beginnings of new friendships and the healing of old wounds.

"It's just a time to be happy and dance and just let go of all of the stress of life," commented one attendee.

"It makes me feel connected, it makes me feel alive, it makes me feel free," said another.

If you don't own an instrument, organizers always have extras and are more than happy to share and help add new rhythms to the circle.

In short, it's safe to say that if you're on the hunt for rhythm and all that accompanies it, or simply searching for a community to call home; this crew will say you can probably find it in the circle.

"It's the land of the artist's opportunity, I mean man this is it. This is happening here and this is why I love this place so much," finished Dale.

To learn more about the Manitou Drum Circle and what you can expect or how you can get involved, CLICK HERE.