Silverthorne lights massive community bonfire to welcome spring

SILVERTHORNE — At the start of April the town of Silverthorne hosted the Burning Snowman Festival, an event where hundreds of pallets and recycled Christmas trees were stacked together to resemble a snowman before being burnt to a crisp in a massive bonfire that served as a symbolic goodbye to winter and hello to spring.

The 'snowman' was constructed over the course of a week with the final product standing approximately two-stories high. When it was set on fire, flames easily reached up to 50 feet in the air.

The event, while uniquely interesting and drawing a crowd of a couple hundred, is actually part of an ongoing series of events hosted in Silverthorne on the first Friday of each month.

"The goal is really just to build a sense of community here in Silverthorne and get neighbors out, interacting, and having a great time," stated Sydney Schwab, the event manager with the Silverthorne tourism office.

At the start of each month, the town hosts an event that centers around live music and art as well as good food and community.

"I mean, just to be able to get everyone together on a monthly basis and kind of reset and refresh, it's really nice," commented one local in attendance.

"That's really the goal, to have our community come out and enjoy the first Friday of the month," said Schwab.

The construction as well as the burning of the snowman itself was overseen by the local fire department.

