Rocky Mountain Field Institute starts 2023 season of trail and open space work

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Field Institute is entering its 2023 season of trail work, open space restoration, and volunteer engagement.

The ongoing mission of the outdoor-centered nonprofit is to promote good stewardship within the spaces where we recreate.

According to Carl Woody, program director for RMFI, the 2022 season saw 987 volunteers come out and engage in restoration and construction efforts across the Front Range; that's about 800 more volunteers than they saw during 2020.

While those numbers are exciting, RMFI has no intention of slowing down; the goal is growth for volunteer engagement opportunities.

During the 2023 season, RMFI will be continuing maintenance and restoration efforts in a number of familiar locales such as:



Red Rocks Canyon Open Space

Stratton Open Space

Barr Trail

Garden of the Gods

Additionally, they'll be adding a few new locations to their roster; the organization planning lake shore restoration at Manitou Lake and trail maintenance at Pancake Rocks Trail.

RMFI also has plans to continue with trail construction/rerouting efforts on Gray Back Peak Trail and Devils Playground Trail, the latter of which is expected to receive an additional 3,000 to 3,500 feet of linear trail construction over the course of the season.

Looking past 2023, RMFI expects to be heavily involved in wildfire mitigation efforts in the next few years.

