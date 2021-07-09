Rocky Mountain Beignets brings Louisiana to Colorado

MANITOU SPRINGS — Originally hailing from Baton Rouge, Lousiana, the Chism family is working (nearly) around the clock to bring beignets to Manitou Springs and the surrounding areas.

Rocky Mountain Beignets, the family business specializing in deep-fried breakfast treats covered in powdered sugar, started out as a Woodland Park food truck in 2019 and only recently (June, 2021) made the switch to a brick-and-mortar location situated in Manitou Springs.

Each day starts early, around 5:00 am, the work of putting pastries into the hands of customers keeping owners Brandi and Billy Chism, along with their three kids and additional staff, busy until about 8:00 each evening.

The operation, bringing a treat from their home to Colorado, started with months of trial-and-error, figuring out how to alter their recipes in order to adjust for the altitude.

Once those adjustments were made, the beignet-centric small business has been churning out breakfast treats and reports hearing an overwhelming amount of positive feedback.

Rocky Mountain Beignets is now situated 724 Manitou Springs and is continuing to grow, working on an indoor cafe space as well as looking towards the future, considering franchising and/or take-and-bake kits for possibilities sometime down the line.

To learn more about Rocky Mountain Beignets, CLICK HERE.