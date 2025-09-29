Roadrunner Bookshop: A Tale of Traveling Titles, Bringing the Stories to You

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the past six months, a mobile bookshop has been traveling across the Pikes Peak region, taking tales and tomes to places that folks might not expect to typically find them.

Operated by El Paso County resident Tally Kerr, the Roadrunner Bookshop first opened its doors and hit the road in April; since then, it's been setting up shop at bars, pubs, coffee shops, and more.

The shop is situated within a trailer that Tally converted to include all the trappings of a pleasant, peaceful bookstore (including seating); at any given time, it's stacked with somewhere between 1,200 and 1,400 books that cover a wide range of genres.

A lot of my inventory are previously enjoyed books, and I tell people the story's still the same, the words haven't changed, the books should just be able to change hands and be enjoyed by as many people as possible. So I try to have that opportunity available for people. Tally Kerr

Tally says that she's always surprised by what folks pull from the shelves, "...and what they're excited that they've found, and that just makes me happy that they've been able to find a treasure to take home."

If you want to catch up with Tally and the Roadrunner Bookshop, you can check out their schedule of planned stops on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

