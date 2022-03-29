Novis Mortem: Curating conservation via insect-centric artwork

COLORADO SPRINGS — Opening during 2020 with a large focus on insect taxidermy, the Novis Mortem Collective is all about bringing unique (and local) art to downtown Colorado Springs as well as promoting conservation via education.

Founded and curated by Bea Solo, Novis Mortem was born from years of fascination with and collecting of insect specimens. Following years of simply admiring specimens, Bea learned the ropes of insect taxidermy and immediately began creating fascinating pieces of art.

"I connected with a friend that ended up teaching me how to pin my own butterflies and that turned into an obsession," she commented.

She admits that her passion for collecting and creating has transformed her own home into a space heavily resembling a natural history museum, a feel she worked to bring with her when she started Novis Mortem.

"My biggest goal with Novis Mortem was to make this feel more like a museum so that people who wouldn't necessarily seek out dead things still have an interest and curiosity."

She started her brand in 2019 and then, after finding partners in the local art community, opened the Novis Mortem Collective during 2020 in downtown Colorado Springs and has been hard at work creating ever since.

If you find yourself in her shop, you'll see the walls lined with art generated by local artists, including dozens of her own pieces which feature all sorts of insects but with a heavy focus on butterflies and moths.

While the shop is for displaying local creations, Bea says it's also intended to promote the conservation of local insects.

"My main goal is to get people excited about their environment, get them outside get them to protect and help," stated Solo.

Bea treats interactions in her story as teaching moments and hopes to promote conservation in our area via education.

If you would like to learn more about the Novis Mortem Collective, CLICK HERE.