Not just for the backyard: Cornhole cascades across the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — With weekly games and a rapidly growing roster, Pikes Peak Cornhole is steadily spreading their love/passion of the bag-and-board based sport all over Colorado Springs, taking a game that plenty of folks might only associate with the backyard and elevating it to new (mountainous) heights.

Pikes Peak Cornhole, a Colorado Springs local group, has been steadily growing and welcoming in new players for the past (nearly) four years. Starting with only five to ten players, the group has since expanded to host 80+ avid bag tossers during their weekly game nights.

The group is all about working to improve any and all who want to play the game and have a firm belief that the sport is truly for anybody.

The spirit of inclusivity has bled over into how many of the regulars interact with one another, players reporting that the group feels like one big family.

Regularly scheduled events (found on their Facebook) happen each Monday out at ACME Bar and Grill, with entry fees only adding up to $15.

Organizers for the group report that they also like to work alongside charities when given the chance.

For more information on Pikes Peak Cornhole, just one more piece of our community that helps to make it unique, you can CLICK HERE.