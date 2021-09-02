Non-profit Garden pairs education with community building

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the past year and a half, the folks over at the Sustainable Education Experience have really kicked their efforts of agricultural education and bringing community together over gardening into high gear. The hope is to connect more folks to the land and with each other.

The Sustainable Education Experience (SEE) has existed on paper for the past five or so years, but really started moving forward rapidly during the beginning of 2020.

The non-profit organization operates a garden that is open to anybody who wants to spend time volunteering, learning or harvesting their own produce.

SEE aims to offer hands-on, experiential learning in topics related to food production, sustainable living, local ecosystems and whole system design, and artisanship. With our large garden space and connections with local experts. SEE website

SEE reports seeing 20-40 visitors each week split between volunteers working in their community garden to folks interested in hands-on learning experiences or locals who show up to participate in a unique pick-and-pay system; visitors showing up on Mondays and Thursday to pick vegetables from the garden and pay via a donation system.

SEE seeks to empower children and adults of the Colorado Springs area to be household, community and environmental stewards and responsible community members through hands-on learning opportunities. SEE provides education and demonstrations of local food production and preservation, ecosystems and whole system design, industrial and traditional arts, and sustainable habitations. SEE website

As the non-profit continues to work on growth, the aim is to offer a wider variety of courses that include food preparation, tool refurbishing and other related fields.

