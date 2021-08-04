New Red Leg Brewing Facility aims to combine community and culture

COLORADO SPRINGS — Red Leg Brewing has created a massive 2.5-acre complex that acts not only as a new taproom and brewing facility, but also a multi-recreational space, and multi-restaurant area. The new space can host upwards of 1,800 people on the property at max capacity.

"This space is where community and culture can meet," commented Todd Baldwin, president and founder of Red Leg, "there's a lot of great things going on in Colorado Springs and we want this to be the catalyst for a lot of that great stuff going on."

The new facility opened its doors at the end of July and already is pulling in folks looking for a new experience, good brews, and local food.

The 14,000 square-foot airplane hangar-style facility and mixed-use complex will include a taproom with 20 beers on tap as well as wine and cider selections, a rooftop deck and bar with panoramic views, and an outdoor beer garden that will offer a seamless transition from the interior of the building to the exterior for year-round use. Red Leg Brewing

The interior space can, at the moment, accommodate up to 1,000 people while the outside area can seat up to 876 individuals. According to Baldwin, due to height of the hanger-like building, the facility can increase capacity without having to add more square footage.

The exterior space features a multitude of benches, areas for activities, a bike rack and outdoor stage for live performances.

In addition to the taproom and brewing facility, Red Leg is partnering with several local businesses including:

Nekter Juice

Criterium Bicycles

Sasquatch Cookies

Oliver's Deli

Public House Burger

TacoQ

Red Leg plans to house these local business partners in the shipping container structures, known as the Garrison, that circle their outdoor space.

The plan is to have the Garrison outfitted for use and fully operational by autumn of 2021.

"The experience we want people to get is that initial sense of awe, a wow, [thinking] that is unique and different; but then we really hit you with it when you walk in and you get fresh cookies, pizza, barbecue, burgers, I mean all these really great scents going on as you come in and to know that it's all local."

While the new facility's impressive resume of social offerings can stand on its own, the complex also serves as a brewery that can produce an impressive amount of beer.

Red Leg's new facility will enable them to produce 341,000 gallons of craft beer annually equating to 22,000 kegs or 151,580 cases. Red Leg Brewing

The new space and extra equipment will also give this Colorado Springs business the ability to produce up to 100 new beers a year.

"The brew system was really designed to meet the intent of, what's new. We can give you 100, 104 new beers a year, no problem, stated Baldwin.

According to a press release from Red Leg, the new expansion in their business will also allow them to bring 75 new jobs to the Pikes Peak region.

As for what's next, Red Leg is focusing on continuing to get this new space to peak operational level and then plans to focus in on holding more events and continuing to grow its distribution footprint in Southern Colorado as well as military bases outside of the state.

To learn more about the new facility and Red Leg Brewing Co. in general, CLICK HERE.