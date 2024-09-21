Mt. Pisgah Speaks again: The Gold Camp's annual cemetery tour

CRIPPLE CREEK — For nearly two-and-a-half decades, the Gold Camp Victorian Society has been hosting a tour through Mt. Pisgah Cemetery where famous, infamous, and even unknown members from Cripple Creek and Victor's distant past (1890s - early 1900s) are brought to life through carefully rehearsed portrayals.

Dubbed, Mount Pisgah Speaks, the event is now in its 24th year; members of the club estimate that collectively, hundreds and hundreds of hours have gone into researching and rehearsing over the years in order to depict their chosen historical figures and characters in as much depth and detail as possible.

Meet the celebrities and also the common folk who lived and worked in the gold camp. You will hear the apparitions themselves tell you their stories while they stand at their own graves. Gold Camp Victorian Society

In addition to hearing stories from the most recognizable individuals laid to rest at Mt. Pisgah cemetery (such as Pearl DeVere and Doctor Susan Anderson), The Gold Camp Victorian Society also educates visitors on the thousands of unmarked graves that reside on the premises.

"When people come to Mt. Pisgah Speaks Cemetery Tour, they're taking a piece of history with them," commented society member and reenactor, Suzanne Adams, "it's so important that we preserve this history, this little piece in time that will never be here again."

This event, intended to be as educational as it is entertaining (and somewhat spooky) serves as the nonprofit's largest event each year; however, you can find members of the club bringing 1800s ambiance and historical fun/education to Cripple Creek throughout the summer months as well.

This year's event will be hosted this coming weekend on September 21st and 22nd:



Saturday - 9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Sunday - 10:00 am - 12:30 pm

For more information on the Gold Camp Victorian Society, click here.

