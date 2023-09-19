Mt. Pisgah Cemetery: Where spirits from the old Gold Camp speak

CRIPPLE CREEK — Every September, for more than two decades, the Gold Camp Victorian Society has hosted a graveyard tour at Mt. Pisgah cemetery where the spirits of (in)famous as well as forgotten residents from Cripple Creek's past (1800s) get a chance to share their life stories.

Mt. Pisgah Speaks is dedicated to keeping the area's past alive; members of the nonprofit group spend a considerable amount of time (year after year) researching the cemetery's occupants in order to portray them authentically.

Meet the celebrities and also the common folk who lived and worked in the gold camp. You will hear the apparitions themselves tell you their stories while they stand at their own graves. Gold Camp Victorian Society

In addition to hearing stories from the most recognizable individuals interred at Mt. Pisgah (such as Pearl DeVere and Doctor Susan Anderson), The Gold Camp Victorian Society also educates visitors on the thousands of unmarked graves that reside on the premises.

The educational event serves as the nonprofit's biggest event each year; however, you can find members of the club bringing 1800s ambiance and historical fun/education to Cripple Creek throughout the summer months.

The Society also works to support historical events and locations in Cripple Creek with annual donations.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.