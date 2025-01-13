Meeker Music celebrates 50 years of family-owned business

COLORADO SPRINGS — Connecting folks to all things melodious, harmonious, or that can hold a tune, Meeker Music is celebrating 50 years of family-owned operations in Colorado Springs.

The shop was founded in 1975 by Charles Meeker, Jr. and has continued to be owned and operated by the same family for all five decades; currently the shop is on its second and third generation of ownership with Connie and Kelly Hamman (Charles Meeker's daughter and granddaughter) co-owning the business.

"We've just grown along with the city," commented Hamman, "and it's so important to see music thrive in our community."

According to Hannah Koscheski, a long-time employee and woodwind repair technician, the longevity of the business has led to some really special interactions.

"We get all the time," said Koscheski, "people coming in and getting an instrument for their kid and they got their first instrument from us!"

With both family and staff investing years and years in the store, Kelly relates that many of those that come through the doors feel pretty familiar, "A lot of the customers feel like they know us personally and know our family."

"We hope that people feel connected when they come in," finished Koscheski, "and that they leave feeling like, if we're not family, at least we're friends."

For more information on Meeker Music and their continued goal of musical connectivity, visit their website.

