Manitou's annual fruitcake flinging frenzy

MANITOU SPRINGS — During the last Saturday of January, the 28th annual Great Fruitcake Toss filled Manitou's Memorial park with friendly faces and flying loaves; the odd annual tradition working hard to prove, finally, what the best course of action is when it comes to the uneaten (or even unwanted) confection in question.

The event started in 1996 and has since gathered a dedicated following that simply loves chucking these disparaged sweet loaves.

Fruitcake is always made available for rent at the event for those “not lucky” enough not to be burdened with the gift during the holiday season.

However, participants that have their own fruitcakes are encouraged to bring them. Outside cakes must adhere to a one-pound limit, be rectangular in shape, and contain glazed fruits, nuts, and flour; in addition, they cannot contain anything inedible.

Entrants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Pantry. Each canned item is equivalent to a single event ticket, with a max of ten tickets per family.

The Great Fruitcake Toss isn't limited to a single event, participants can always expect to be able to compete in a variety of challenges, including accuracy, distance, and balance.

If you were unable to make it out to this incredible event in 2023, don't worry, this tradition is here to stay.

