Making Tracks: Building a model railroad world for 20+ years

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than a mile of track, there's nothing miniature about the model railroad that occupies the basement of Bob Bandy's Colorado Springs home; under construction since 2000 with parts and pieces collected over the decades, the Grand Pacific Northwestern is a world unto itself.

"Everybody has a tendency, or [rather] they want to design their own little world," commented Bob, "and, we've done that."

The layout contains more than 6,000 feet of track, at least 20,000 trees, and almost three tons of plaster poured into molds and cast into mountain ranges.

"It is a world," Bob continued, "it is 12 [to] 15 different geological scenes, all tied together with a make-believe model railroad."

Bob designed the blueprint for this world of scenic overpasses, pristine mountainsides, and well-rendered tracks in the late 90s; following its finalization, he drew up the plans for (and then proceeded with the construction of) a home that could comfortably house his dream project.

Also labeled 'The Bridge Route', due to its many elevated connections, Bob has been building out the space for 24 years; however, he says that the collection of all the parts and pieces for the route started in 1962.

Over the many years of constructing this large-scale, three-dimensional expression of art, Bob has made and maintained numerous friendships; on several occasions, these friendships have led to new hands joining the effort.

Each addition has meant introducing new skills to the ever-expanding project while also building out a community; those involved say it's led to meaningful friendships as well as a chance to refine their creative expertise.

According to Bob, and everyone else involved in the build, this quest for creation will never be done, it will only continue to get better.

