Lumberjack games take over Colorado's high country

AVON — After a two year absence, the Man of the Cliff festival roars back to life in Colorado's high country with crowds decked in flannel, boisterous laughter abounding, and lumberjack games aplenty.

Starting more than a decade back in Red Cliff before moving over to Avon, the Man of the Cliff festival is all about having a good time amongst friends while anyone and everyone tries their hand at events that harken back to a more rugged and burly time.

Events such as axe throwing, wood chopping, keg tossing and much, much more are all on display and all available for participation by would-be mountain men and women.

As is the case for many fall-centric events and activities, the dress code for the event (while certainly not mandated) seemed to consist overwhelmingly of plaid, with one participant commenting that you could probably cover a football field with all the material present.

Far from simply being a space to celebrate the more spartan-esque sports of days gone by, the event also boasts a history of raising money for charities over the years.

Man of the Cliff began in 2009 as a small event to raise money for local charities. Today, the festival brings in competitors and spectators from across the country, and it has raised more than $150,000 for Eagle County organizations. Since 2019, Man of the Cliff has raised funds for Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, a national nonprofit based in Avon, Colorado, that serves people living with MS and their loved ones. Man of the Cliff website

The event typically takes place during mid-October, so if you would like to learn more and possibly participate in future Man of the Cliff events, visit their WEBSITE.