Lockhart Honey Farms: A honey sweet love story

COLORADO SPRINGS — With approximately 2,800 hives located across multiple states, it's safe to say that the Colorado Springs based Lockhart Honey Farms is creating quite the buzz.

Lockhart Honey Farms, operated by Laura and Leo Lockhart, was created in 2016 and is the honey-sweet result of a love story story between an attorney and a beekeeper.

we had no idea that a beekeeper and a law student could have so many things in common. It doesn’t seem possible, right? We soon discovered, however, that we shared a love for the beautiful great outdoors of Colorado and a passion to discover all that nature has to offer.

Laura Lockhart

When Laura, the attorney in this story, met Leo nearly a decade back, she was struck by how different of a life Leo led and pretty quickly was endeared to the entire process of beekeeping.

I saw how Leo’s face lit up with excitement when he talked about the bees and his pride in the delicious honey he produced. I knew right then that we needed to share Leo’s honey with others so they could experience the love and joy Leo puts in to each and every jar. Laura Lockhart

So, once the two got married they started in on expanding Leo's business and created Lockhart Honey Farms.

"We wanted to find a way for both of us to travel together and be[e] together as much as possible," commented Laura.

The business moves the hives around to various states based on seasons and pollination events but distribute their honey almost exclusively to the Colorado Springs area, where you can find their product in breweries, boutiques, and restaurants.

Leo attributes the success of Lockhart Honey Farms to the partnership that he has with Laura.

"It takes a big load off my shoulders," he commented, "not to have to worry about [management], before I was trying to keep everything handled and a lot of times I was doing book work when I should have been doing bee work."

While it might seem like a major pivot for Laura, it turns out that she had actually hoped to one day use her skills to run her own business.

Looking down the road, the two hope to increase their hive count to about 5,000 within the next five to ten years.

If you're looking to get your hands on some of Lockhart's honey, you can always find them ONLINE.