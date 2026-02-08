Learning to Curl with the Broadmoor Curling Club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For nearly 60 years, the Broadmoor Curling Club has been working to further the sport of curling in Colorado Springs; the club not only hosts regularly scheduled leagues, but also "learn-to-curl" and "open play" events in order to make the sport accessible to everyone.

The BCC is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to teaching, developing, promoting and encouraging the spirit of curling; to develop youth and adult programs that lead to local, national, and international competitions. Broadmoor Curling Club website

The club was initially founded in 1968 at the Broadmoor Ice Palace, where the curling group acquired its name; currently, the group of avid curlers operates out of the Broadmoor World Arena Ice Hall.

"We have a decent membership," commented club president Matthew Ramsey, "we have full leagues going every single year, we try to have at least two."

Outside of the leagues, the club also provides a space for the growth of the Colorado Springs community of curlers by providing introductory courses and games in order to make the sport available to those who want to try their hand at sweeping, throwing stones, and balancing on the ice.

"I really recommend trying out our learn-to-curls," said Ramsey, "having a lesson really helps out that first time you start playing."

The club is constantly hoping to grow the number of curling enthusiasts in the area, because more curlers can mean more time out on the ice.

"It's a very self-fulfilling prophecy," added Ramsey, "if we get more members in the club, we can do more curling events."

If you would like to learn more about the Broadmoor Curling Club and maybe check out a "learn-to-curl" event, click here.

