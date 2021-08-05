Watch
Nick Chamberlin
KOAA Survey: With students returning to the classroom, what COVID-19 guidelines should school districts implement?
Posted at 9:29 AM, Aug 05, 2021
Students are set to return to the classroom and most schools have released new guidelines for their return. News5 wants to know what COVID-19 guidelines you think school districts should implement?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

News5 has compiled links to all the school districts in southeastern Colorado so parents can find out district plans amid concerns about COVID-19. Click here for the full list.

We're covering this issue as part of The Rebound Colorado as our communities find safe ways to get life back to normal while keeping everyone's health in mind.

If districts change their plans, we'll keep this list updated.

If you have additional information, questions, or comments about this list, please reach out to us via email - news@koaa.com.

