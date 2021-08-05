KOAA Survey: With students returning to the classroom, what COVID-19 guidelines should school districts implement?

Students are set to return to the classroom and most schools have released new guidelines for their return. News5 wants to know what COVID-19 guidelines you think school districts should implement?

News5 has compiled links to all the school districts in southeastern Colorado so parents can find out district plans amid concerns about COVID-19. Click here for the full list.

If districts change their plans, we'll keep this list updated.

If you have additional information, questions, or comments about this list, please reach out to us via email - news@koaa.com.

