KOAA Survey: Will you change any plans after the recent fires?

Several fires broke out across southern Colorado Thursday which caused widespread evacuations and left many people worried about their evacuation plan.

Even before a fire threatens your home, you'll want to have an emergency plan in place for you and your family. This should include ways to get in touch with everyone, a safe meeting place, and what actions to take if a disaster were to strike.

If a fire is burning nearby, pack your car ahead of time with necessary documents, medications, clothing, and other supplies.

When flames threaten, act fast! Don't feel the need to be told to leave if you feel unsafe.

If told to evacuate, you must go immediately and only return home when officials say that it's safe to do so.

Wildfire safety tips to consider before, during and after the flames

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Properly discard cigarettes

Keep vehicles off of dry grasses

Call 911 to report smoke or fire

