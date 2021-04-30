KOAA Survey: Will you attend a local outdoor festival this year?

The summer of 2021 is shaping up to look a lot more like 2019 as organizers prepare to bring festivals and concerts back to Colorado communities.
As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, organizers are looking ahead to a time when virus restrictions are gone.
Events confirmed for 2021 include:
- May 1 - Canon City Music & Blossom Festival
- July - Pueblo - Bands in the Backyard
- July - Larkspur - Colorado Renaissance Festival
- August - Woodland Park - Salute to American Veterans Motorcycle Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride
- September - Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival
...and many more.
News5 would like to know if you already have plans in mind.
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!
Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter