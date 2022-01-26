KOAA Survey: Where would you like to see vaccine clinics?

As COVID-19 continues to runs throughout the United States, many people wonder if vaccine accessibility may help combat the virus.

News5 wants to know, where would you like to see vaccine clinics?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

A new omicron subvariant was recently found in the Denver metro area, according to officials.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

