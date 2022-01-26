Watch
Colorado Department of Public Health says new omicron variant detected in Denver metro area

Posted at 6:11 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 20:12:56-05

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it has detected one case of the new omicron variant known as BA.2.

The case was detected in late December in the Denver metro area using clinical samples that were submitted to the state lab.

The department says it actively monitors clinical samples along with wastewater samples for BA.2.

The department says it has not yet detected a constellation of mutations consistent with the presence of BA.2 in wastewater.

Data for wastewater can be found online.
