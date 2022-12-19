KOAA Survey: Where is your favorite place to go shopping locally?

The holiday season is a busy one for those doing some last minute shopping this week.

News5 wants to know, where is your favorite place to go shopping locally?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

For those shopping in Manitou Springs, the city is using paid parking to give back this holiday season.

Starting today, the city will be reimbursing 50% of what someone pays for parking for the day if they donate a gift for a local child. You can also donate a canned food item to the city.

It’s as easy as buying an unwrapped toy or sports ball and dropping it off at the Mobility and Parking Department in Manitou. You bring in the toy or the canned food item with your paid parking ticket.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving through next year. The holiday gift and food drive will run through Jan. 1. Unlike other gift drives, children will not be getting these toys on Christmas.

Instead, local police will hand out the toys throughout next year for a child in need. The donated canned foods will be given to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church to hand out during their food pantries next year.

