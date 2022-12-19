MANITOU SPRINGS — The city of Manitou Springs is using paid parking to give back this holiday season. Starting today, the city will be reimbursing 50% of what someone pays for parking for the day if they donate a gift for a local child. You can also donate a canned food item to the city.

It’s as easy as buying an unwrapped toy or sports ball and dropping it off at the Mobility and Parking Department in Manitou. You bring in the toy or the canned food item with your paid parking ticket.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving through next year. The holiday gift and food drive will run through Jan. 1. Unlike other gift drives, children will not be getting these toys on Christmas.

Instead, local police will hand out the toys throughout next year for a child in need. The donated canned foods will be given to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church to hand out during their food pantries next year.

“Manitou Springs is a very close-knit community and so this plays right into that. This is just another thing the community really will enjoy and it’s a great way to give back to your community because all of that stays local,” said Alex Trefry, Manitou Springs Public Information Officer and Engagement Officer.

You can donate to this cause daily and still get discounted parking for each day you help a local child.

You will be able to receive a reimbursement on parking through Jan. 13th.

