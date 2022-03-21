KOAA Survey: When do you prefer to see the last snowfall of the season?

The first day of spring has come and gone but the snow is still hanging out.

News5 wants to know, when do you prefer to see the last snowfall of the season?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Today snow will be very heavy south of Highway 50 in the Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Sangre De Cristos, and I-25 from Colorado City through Raton Pass.

Strong to damaging winds will be possible in El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties with gusts up to 60 mph.

Find Today's Forecast, here.

