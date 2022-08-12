KOAA Survey: What's your favorite thing to drink when it's hot?

This weekend is looking hot once again with scattered storms over the Continental Divide and western slope.

Highs this weekend will be in the 90s today, so be sure to drink water and take a few breaks when you're working outside.

News5 wants to know, what's your favorite thing to drink when it's hot?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

