Weekend scorcher followed by monsoon rain early next week

Today’s Forecast:

Same story but a different day.

We're looking really hot once again with scattered storms over the Continental Divide and western slope.

Highs will be in the 90s pretty widespread today, so be sure to drink water and take a few breaks when you're working outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. Mostly sunny and dry with hot daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 61. Sunny, very hot, and dry with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 66. Sunny and hot with a light breezy.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 54. Mostly sunny and warm with dry skies and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and warm with dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot and sunny, so take breaks if you're working outside.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Breezy and sunny with hot daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with most rain along or west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be hot and dry locally with mid 90s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo likely hitting 100.

Some monsoon moisture returns on Sunday, mainly in the mountains and up around Teller county.

Next week looks wet and cooler with heavy rain and strong storms from Monday through Tuesday, followed by a few storms on Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.