KOAA Survey: What's your favorite gas station chain?

Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:47:52-05

Recently, it was announced that the iconic Texas gas station Buc-ee's was opening its first location in Colorado.

News5 wants to know, what's your favorite gas station chain?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Texas-based convenience store chain will open its first Colorado location in Johnstown in 2024, according to the company's Contact Us page.

Buc-ee's is a fan favorite in the Lone Star State and has been called a road trip destination rather than a pit stop.
