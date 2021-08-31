KOAA Survey: What's your favorite fair food?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA survey, the News5 team wants to know your favorite fair food.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Not only is today KOAA day at the Colorado State Fair, but it is also $2 Tuesday. You can find plenty of deals starting with $2 for fair admission, Ranch Rodeo admission, carnival rides, as well as Fair Food Bite. There are more than 20 different $2 deals offered by various vendors at the fair today. So, head down to the state fairgrounds in Pueblo and spend the day with the KOAA News5 team.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

