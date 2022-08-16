KOAA Survey: What was your favorite playground activity?

With school back in session, KOAA News5 wants to know what was your favorite playground activity.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.



More from KOAANews5 reporter Ashley Portillo on what lessons local schools have learned from 2020 restrictions for the start of this year.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

