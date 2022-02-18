KOAA Survey: What solutions should school districts be looking at to retain teachers?

More and more educators are deciding to leave their jobs for several reasons.

News5 wants to know, what solutions should school districts be looking at to retain teachers?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Academy School District 20 announced they were canceling high school classes for Friday after nearly 30% of their high school teachers "called out sick" in protest after a proposal to change high school teachers' schedules.

D20 operates on an eight-period block schedule over two days, with each period lasting 90 minutes.

The new schedule would change the full-time teaching load as teaching from five-point-five of the eight periods to six of the eight periods which teachers say would take away their planning period and add more classes without extra pay.

