KOAA Survey: What should be done about the national blood shortage?

Recently, the American Red Cross announced a dangerously low national blood shortage, the worst in over a decade.

They explained that the pandemic severely hampered donation efforts over the past two years.

A local non-profit in Colorado, Vitalant, said they are seeing the lowest donation figures in two years.

Vitalant said they canceled over 500 blood drives in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The shortage has renewed calls to lift restrictions that prevent gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

