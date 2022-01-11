Local blood bank encouraging donations amid all time low supply

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Red Cross is sounding the alarm as the supply of blood is at an all time low.

The pandemic has seen a decrease in people donating blood, both out of concern about the virus and multiple blood drives having to be canceled because of the pandemic.

Vitalant, a blood donation non-profit in Colorado, says that the stage is looking at its lowest donation numbers in two years.

The non-profit said it canceled over 500 blood drives in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Vitalant is encouraging those who want to donate to go online to find where they can donate, and if they can, donate more than once during the year to make up the shortfall.

"We want to make sure doctors have the blood on the shelves that they need for surgeries, traumas and emergencies that are coming in, and we need blood ready to go," said Brooke Way, Communications manager for Vitalant.

Way also told News5 that the holiday season has had an impact on blood donations.

