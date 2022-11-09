KOAA Survey: What race surprised you most during the midterms?

While some races are still too close to call, News5 wants to know, what race surprised you most during the midterms?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Get an in-depth look at how elections are run in Colorado's larger jurisdictions, with Andy Koen's conversation with El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Chuck Broerman as he invites us to check the work of his office for ourselves.

Get a head start now with News5's Election Watch coverage of the 2022 candidates and issues:

News5 helped you prepare for Election 2022 with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Click here for our Election Guide.

Keep in mind the results are not final until certified by an elections board and/or the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

