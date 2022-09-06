KOAA Survey: What is your optimal Colorado temperature during the summer?

This week is expected to get HOT. As we all daydream about cooler temps, News5 wants to know, what is your optimal Colorado temperature during the summer?

A high-pressure ridge is crushing the western half of the county with record to near record heat from I-25 all the way west to Sacramento, California.

While spending time in the sun can be fun, it’s important to know that if you overheat, your body can experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke. But how do you know the difference?

Heat exhaustion signs include being dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale skin, vomiting, a rapid pulse, and muscle cramps. If you experience this get to a cooler place and hydrate or take a cold shower.

Heat stroke is when you have a throbbing headache, your body temperature is above 103 and vomiting. Your pulse will feel rapid and strong, and you could lose consciousness. You need to call 9-1-1 right away.

