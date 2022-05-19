KOAA Survey: What is your favorite weather this week?

Although southern Colorado saw some rain on Wednesday, most of our grasses and smaller shrubs will dry out this afternoon paving the way for high fire danger.

Then on Friday, heavy and wet snow is forecasted to fall Friday through Saturday with the heaviest rain and snow falling Friday evening.

News5 wants to know, what is your favorite weather this week?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Be sure to cover your plants Friday and Saturday nights as we'll likely get down to or very close to freezing.

The worst snow will fall west of I-25 near Boulder and Rocky Mountain National Park, but the Rampart Range here locally could easily see over 1 foot.

Along I-25, the heaviest snow accumulation will occur in northern El Paso County, generally as elevations get closer to 7,000 feet.

A combination of lift from the Palmer Divide and Monument Hill and colder air will increase snow production up around Monument, Black Forest, and Palmer Lake.

