KOAA Survey: What is your favorite type of donut?

Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 24, 2022
Krispy Kreme announced its grand opening date for March 29 at 5790 S Carefree Circle.

In honor of the grand opening, News5 wants to know, what is your favorite type of donut?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The shop is approximately 3,505 square feet and will offer over a dozen delicious doughnuts.

The shop will be open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
