KOAA Survey: What is your favorite food to eat at the fair?

The Colorado State Fair just kicked off on Friday and with that, comes unbeatable fair food.

News5 wants to know, what is your favorite food to eat at the fair?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

What started as a small fort in the 1800s has grown into one of the most anticipated and family-fun-filled events in Colorado history.

Today the Colorado State Fair sits on 102 acres of land and hosts countless community events from the Great American Petting Farm to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tour.

KOAA News5 will continue our tradition of bringing you coverage throughout the fair. Here is everything you need to know about what to expect at this year's state fair.

