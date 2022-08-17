Everything you need to know about the 2022 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The countdown to the 150th year of fun has begun at the 2022 Colorado State Fair.

What started as a small fort in the 1800s has grown into one of the most anticipated and family-fun-filled events in Colorado history.

Today the Colorado State Fair sits on 102 acres of land and hosts countless community events from the Great American Petting Farm to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association tour.

KOAA News5 will continue our tradition of bringing you coverage throughout the fair. Here is everything you need to know about what to expect at this year's state fair.

Visitors can check out the Colorado State Fair from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 3 PM to 11 PM, Friday to Sunday from 11 AM to 11 PM, and Labor Day from 11 AM to 11 PM in downtown Pueblo.

Parking options include public parking at the South lot of the fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenue with cash only Monday to Thursday for $5 and Friday to Sunday for $10.

Free parking will be available at 110 South Main Street Parking Garage and guests can take the shuttle which runs every 15-30 minutes. There are 8 different gate entrances to choose from surrounding the fair.

Tickets are $14 for Adults 13+, kids 12-5 are $7, and children 4 and Under are free. You can also visit the Colorado State Fair website for specials and discounts or Enter to win the Colorado State Fair 2022 VIP sweepstakes.

Visitors can also catch the Colorado State Fair Parade featuring this years' theme "Colorado...It's Our Nature" which starts Saturday, August 27 at 10 AM in downtown Pueblo.

Entertainment and Events

General Admission includes fun events for the whole family including a stunt dog show by The Canine Stars, juggling and magic, sand sculptures, the Great American Petting Farm with pony rides, and much more.

Scripps Media

And don't miss out on free musical events from tribute bands such as ZZ-3, The Long Run, American Idiot, Live Wire and experience Selena with Los Chicos del 512.

This years' PCRA Ram Rodeo will feature musical guests Randy Rogers Band, Walker Hayes, and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Get down with T.I. or check out The Band Perry with special guest Pricilla Block. Rock out with the one and only, Stone Temple Pilots. And you don't want to miss seeing the original lead singer of Foreigner, Lou Gramm with special guest, Berlin.

Looking for something to rev your engine? Check out the Toughest Monster Truck Tour or the Tommy G. Memorial Demo Derby.

You can catch a laugh with comedian Jim Gaffigan and grab some grub at the second annual Governor's Plate food truck competition.

Kristian Narveson Opening weekend at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Other events include the first-ever national mullet tour featuring the USA Mullet Championship qualifying event.

USA Mullet Championship USA Mullet Championship tour comes to the 2022 Colorado State Fair

See the event list lineup here:

KOAA Graphics

KOAA Graphics Colorado State Fair 2022 September line up

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.